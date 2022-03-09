Miro Signs Contract Extension with AEW, Full Details

Wrestling fans can expect Miro to stick around in All Elite Wrestling for several more years.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Miro has re-signed with the company for another four years. That extension keeps him with AEW until at least early 2026. The report notes that the two sides agreed upon the contract extension late last year, though it was recently signed.

There was also a surprising note in the report in that Miro’s first AEW deal was reportedly set to expire this spring. Miro debuted with the company in the fall of 2020, so his original deal would have been for less than two years, a rarity given the structure of most of the deals the company has offered to talent.

Miro had a good reign as AEW TNT Champion last year, though he lost the belt in September to Sammy Guevara. Miro last wrestled in November, taking on Bryan Danielson at the Full Gear PPV event at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

That match at Full Gear was not originally scheduled for the PPV as Bryan had been scheduled to work against Jon Moxley as part of the AEW Title Eliminator Tournament. However, Moxley ended up going on hiatus a couple of weeks before the show due to seeking out treatment for alcoholism, and Miro ended up stepping into the spot to face Danielson.

Miro had been suffering from a hamstring injury around that time, but Fightful’s report notes that he is healthy and ready to wrestle at this time.

