MJF’s Parents Express Their Disappointment On His Birthday

Maxwell Jacob Friedman’s parents are not happy with their son.

“The Nicest Guy In Pro Wrestling” turns 26 today, March 15th. While most parents would celebrate their son’s birthday, MJF parents expressed disappointment in their son’s recent attitude.

Nina and Steven Friedman posted pictures of their son on Twitter with some not-so-kind words about him. (The tweets should be taken as a joke, but they continues MJF’s gimmick of his parents being unhappy with him.)

Nina tweeted a photo of MJF that said, “Happy Birthday to this once….SWEET, ADORABLE, LOVING, ANGELIC, INNOCENT BABY BOY! I don’t know what the FU#% happened to you or where you went, but today I will choose to remember this child and pray he will be back someday soon!”

Steven father wrote that he hopes MJF’s birthday “SUCKS!!”

Hey @The_MJF

Capt. Shawn Dean Mocks MJF

Another person that took a shot at MJF on Twitter was Capt. Shawn Dean, which could turn into a match on AEW.

Dean hopes to remind MJF that he did defeat him at AEW Dynamite on Jan 5., despite it being by disqualification. In the match, CM Punk gave the Captain a GTS to make the referee disqualify MJF. Dean’s win also gave MJF his first loss of the year.

MJF refuses to acknowledge that the Captain defeated him. Regardless, Dean mocked MJF with a Happy Birthday video and showed off a T-shirt that says: “I Beat You and You Know It.” It’s unclear if AEW is interested in having a rematch or a feud between the two. However, Dean does point out that MJF has had a difficult start to his 2022 year in AEW, which the company could use for another feud for MJF.

What’s Next For MJF After CM Punk?

MJF is in a unique situation in AEW. He seemingly finished his feud with CM Punk in defeat at AEW Revolution on Mar. 7. The loss to CM Punk has also removed MJF from the AEW world title picture.

It’s unclear what his employers have planned for MJF. His former bodyguard Wardlow has moved on from him and is the number one contender for the TNT Champion. AEW has teased tension between the two for several months. It’s possible MJF could feud with Wardlow next, potentially with the TNT Championship at stake.