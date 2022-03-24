MJF Loves ‘Everything WWE’s Doing’

The IWC is usually known to be critical of WWE programming. MJF on the other hand, loves everything the Vince McMahon-owned company is doing. The fastest rising star in the history of pro wrestling recently had an interview with Ariel Helwani. He first discussed how he has a lot of respect for the Executive Director of Raw and SmackDown Bruce Prichard.

Speaking of the WWE programming, MJF claimed that he loves everything they are doing. This includes the recent rebranding of NXT:

“See, I think WWE is doing great. I love everything WWE’s doing. I just think we are fresh and we have fresh faces that people haven’t seen before. I think right now everything that Vince [McMahon] and Bruce Prichard are putting out there is absolutely incredible. I love it. I love NXT 2.0. I love Raw, I love SmackDown.”

MJF also praised Roman Reigns and ‘fellow member of the tribe’ Paul Heyman for absolutely killing it. He showed his sympathy for what’s going on with Brock Lesnar, before returning to the topic:

“I think they’re putting out a great product. I think the big difference, quite frankly is that AEW has MJF. That’s the biggest difference-maker you could possibly have,”

The three times Dynamite Diamond Ring winner is currently feuding with his former bodyguard Wardlow. He sent Wardlow home after the heavyweight star cost him his match against CM Punk at Revolution.

Thanks to Fightful for the quotes