MVP Provides Update On Recovery From Knee Injury

When MVP underwent a knee surgery back in September last year, it was estimated that he would stay out of action for 4 to 6 weeks. However, 6 months later, the former US champion is yet to return to in-ring action for WWE. This has made many wonder about his health and recovery.

MVP himself provided some update on his condition on Wrestling With Freddie podcast. He claimed that he is going through physical assessment to get cleared:

“I’m going through my physical assessment to get cleared to get back in the ring because I had that knee injury for a while. It’s all healed up, it’s just a matter of me jumping through hoops to make sure I’m physically capable of performing in the ring. I’m feeling good. “

MVP revealed that his torn meniscus is healed completely. Now it’s a matter of rebuilding the strength in the leg. Per the Raw star, his teardrop is gone and they are working on building that back up:

“My cardio is much better than I thought it would be because I actually hired a trainer and have been working on it. I’m further along than I thought I would be, fortunately, my back isn’t gasping for air. I feel pretty damn good.”

The former champion last wrestled during the September 6, 2021 episode of Raw. He teamed up with Bobby Lashley to win a tag team turmoil match.

Thanks to Fightful for the quotes