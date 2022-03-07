Updated Look at the new AEW Women’s World Championship

All Elite Wrestling has introduced another new AEW Women’s World Championship belt.

The new design was unveiled at Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Dr. Britt Baker successfully defended the new title against Thunder Rosa.

This is the third incarnation of the AEW Women’s Championship. The first design was introduced when Riho became the inaugural Women’s World Champion in 2019.

The Women’s title received a facelift last year, slightly enlarged, as was presented to then-champion Hikaru Shida.

This new incarnation is a drastic departure from the previous designs. AEW has provided some high resolution photos, which you can find below.

Here’s a detailed look at the all-new AEW Women’s World Championship: