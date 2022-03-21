Nia Jax Trolled at Wrestling Show Over Her Anti-Vaccine Views

Nia Jax (Lina Fanene) got trolled over the weekend at an independent wrestling event.

The former WWE Superstar champion has been vocal about her opposition to COVID-19 vaccine, as well as masks that are worn to stop the spread of the virus. She feels very strongly about these views.

Last month, she wrote on Twitter that many of ‘your favorites’ agree with her. She went as far as to say, “I know a lot of people in many professional sports that just paid & got a real card from a doctor..soooo”

Independent promotion WWR+ (Women’s Wrestling Revolution Plus) ribbed Nia Jax at latest show. The WWR+ ring announcer announced that Nia Jax would be heading to the ring, but then corrected himself and said she would not be able to appear due to the venue’s vaccination policy.

The gag got a mild reaction from the audience, as seen below:

Jax has said she’s almost certainly done with wrestling. She is scheduled to make a rare appearance at WrestleCon during WrestleMania weekend in Dallas, TX.