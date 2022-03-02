Nia Jax Says “Everyone Is Miserable” In WWE

Don’t expect to see Nia Jax back in WWE any time soon.

Jax was released by WWE back on November 4th, along with Keith Lee, Killer Kross, Eva Marie and many others. She soon after released a statement and revealed that she was on a “mental health break” when WWE decided to cut her loose.

She has since stated that it’s very unlikely that she’ll wrestle again, but you never know in this crazy business.

On Wednesday, a fan on Twitter told Nia Jax that “we need her” back in WWE so she and Doudrop can team up and go after the Women’s Tag Team Championships. Jax is a former tag champion with Shayna Baszler.

Nia Jax on WWE Morale

Nia Jax did not mince words with her reply. She said, “lol no thank you!” She added that she speaks to friends in WWE on a regular basis and “everyone is miserable there.”

lol no thank you! I get calls daily on how everyone is miserable there https://t.co/q4MePL8EEJ — Lina Fanene (@LinaFanene) March 2, 2022

There have been widespread reports of low morale in WWE, especially around the time the company releases talent.

Nia Jax is now a free agent and is legally cleared to work for other wrestling promotions, if that’s something that interested her.

During a recent appearance on Renee Paquette‘s The Sessions podcast, she admitted that her feelings were hurt by the perception that she was unsafe to work with.

This past weekend, she was a guest at the Alexa Bliss bachelorette party from Las Vegas.