Nikki Bella On WrestleMania 38: ‘I Have A Ticket Booked’

When making an appearance on ON With, Nikki spoke about the Bellas possible WrestleMania 38 plans and her having a ‘ticket booked’ for the two-night show.

Back at the 2022 Royal Rumble, The Bellas made their return. Nikki and Brie Bella both participated in this year’s women’s Royal Rumble match. Prior to the rumble match, Nikki had not wrestled since 2018. It seemed like she would never be able to wrestle again as she had said that she was put on the “retired bench for life” by doctors.

Nikki Bella On WrestleMania 38

Nikki recently spoke with Mario Lopez about the upcoming two-night WrestleMania. With her recent clearance, it is possible that her and Brie could get involved in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship picture.

The longest reigning Divas Champion said, “So far, I have a ticket booked. That’s all I can say. The Undertaker is getting inducted into the Hall of Fame. Vince McMahon announced he’s inducting him, so I’ll for sure be at the Hall of Fame because that’s an iconic moment. Being a Hall of Famer, I have to represent. Bellas always find some way to get themselves into trouble there.”

There is currently a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match scheduled for WrestleMania 38. On WrestleMania Sunday, Carmella and Queen Zelina will defend their titles in a triple threat match. The current Women’s Tag Team Champions will take on Sasha Banks and Naomi vs Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan on Sunday, April 3rd.

The Bellas WrestleMania 37 Involvement

The Bellas were featured in last year’s WrestleMania. They confronted Bayley who was the host of WrestleMania 37. The Bella Twins were also inducted into the 2020 Hall of Fame class. The class was officially honored at WrestleMania 37 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is still unknown if either, or both, of The Bellas will be used or booked on WrestleMania 38.

