NXT Stand and Deliver 2022 Shaping Up To Be A Strong Card

NXT Stand and Deliver is the next premium live event from WWE‘s developmental brand.

The main event is set and the card is taking shape. Following this week’s NXT 2.0, we now have six matches confirmed for the show.

NXT Stand and Deliver 2022 Card

NXT Championship: Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Bron Breakker

NXT Women’s Championship: Mandy Rose (c) vs. Cora Jade

North American Championship Ladder match: Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Santos Escobar vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship: Toxic Attraction (c) vs. Dusty Classic Winners

NXT Tag Team Championship: Imperium (c) vs. The Creed Brother vs. MSK

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo

NXT Stand and Deliver 2022 takes place Saturday, April 2nd from Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center. The show streams live on Peacock just hours before WrestleMania Saturday kicks off.