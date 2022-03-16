NXT Stand and Deliver 2022 Shaping Up To Be A Strong Card

NXT Stand and Deliver is the next premium live event from WWE‘s developmental brand.
The main event is set and the card is taking shape. Following this week’s NXT 2.0, we now have six matches confirmed for the show.
NXT Stand and Deliver 2022 Card
- NXT Championship: Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Bron Breakker
- NXT Women’s Championship: Mandy Rose (c) vs. Cora Jade
- North American Championship Ladder match: Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Santos Escobar vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA
- NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship: Toxic Attraction (c) vs. Dusty Classic Winners
- NXT Tag Team Championship: Imperium (c) vs. The Creed Brother vs. MSK
- Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo
NXT Stand and Deliver 2022 takes place Saturday, April 2nd from Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center. The show streams live on Peacock just hours before WrestleMania Saturday kicks off.