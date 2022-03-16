Wednesday, March 16, 2022
HomeNewsNXT News

NXT Stand and Deliver 2022 Shaping Up To Be A Strong Card

By Michael Reichlin
NXT Stand and Deliver 2022

NXT Stand and Deliver is the next premium live event from WWE‘s developmental brand.

The main event is set and the card is taking shape. Following this week’s NXT 2.0, we now have six matches confirmed for the show.

NXT Stand and Deliver 2022 Card

Dolph Ziggler Bron Breakker
  • NXT Championship: Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Bron Breakker
  • NXT Women’s Championship: Mandy Rose (c) vs. Cora Jade
  • North American Championship Ladder match: Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Santos Escobar vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA
  • NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship: Toxic Attraction (c) vs. Dusty Classic Winners
  • NXT Tag Team Championship: Imperium (c) vs. The Creed Brother vs. MSK
  • Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo

NXT Stand and Deliver 2022 takes place Saturday, April 2nd from Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center. The show streams live on Peacock just hours before WrestleMania Saturday kicks off.

NXT Stand and Deliver 2022
Related Articles
Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.
Latest Wrestling News

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for Wrestling & WWE News since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

© 2022 SESCOOPS LLC