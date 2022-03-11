Orange Cassidy Dealing With A Significant Shoulder Injury

Orange Cassidy is currently plagued by a shoulder injury but there is some good news.

Cassidy competed in the Face of the Revolution ladder match on March 6. He was vying for a chance to compete for the TNT Championship. “OC” lost the match and suffered a bad-looking shoulder injury when he was tossed outside of the ring by Keith Lee.

Cassidy was supposed to land on his opponents but he overshot them and landed on the floor.

Keith Lee @RealKeithLee sends Orange Cassidy INTO ORBIT at last night’s AEW Revolution (03.06.2022) pic.twitter.com/i9Xi3NWGxV — Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) March 7, 2022

Dave Meltzer has given an update on Orange Cassidy through Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

“Orange Cassidy suffered a significant shoulder injury at the PPV. In the ladder match, they copied the big Biel throw by Lee but Cassidy overshot the guys catching him a little, and landed shoulder-first on the floor. He won’t need surgery but his arm was in a sling on television and he won’t be wrestling for a while.”

As mentioned in the report, the good news for Cassidy is that he will be able to avoid going under the knife. That was a big concern coming out of AEW Revolution and he managed to escape the worst outcome.

For now, it looks like “OC” will be sharing out of the ring shenanigans with Danhausen in support of Kris Statlander, Best Friends, and Wheeler Yuta.