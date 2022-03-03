Pat McAfee Will Compete at WrestleMania

Friday Night Smackdown Commentator Pat McAfee will be making his main roster in-ring debut at Wrestlemania.

Since working on the main roster, McAfee has stayed behind the commenter desk working alongside Michael Cole. However, WWE initially brought McAfee to compete as a wrestler. The former Indianapolis Colts Punter made his in-ring debut in NXT against Adam Cole at NXT Takeover 30 on Aug. 22, 2020.

Despite his inexperience in the ring, McAfee impressed his peers with his athleticism and wrestling ability. He also competed in an NXT Wargames match on Dec. 6, 2020. Once called to the main roster, fans expected McAfee to wrestle or manager, but WWE made him Smackdown’s commentator. After accepting the commentator role, it seemed that McAfee’s wrestling career had ended.

On The Pat McAfee Show, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon praised McAfee’s work and allowed him to have a match at Wrestlemania 38.

“…I know you love what we do, and you are a part of the time big time. People in the organization really enjoy you, and fans all over the world really enjoy you being you,” said McMahon. He continued, “…With that, I’d like to offer you an opportunity to actually wrestle at Wrestlemania.” McMahon also cautioned McAfee that it would be different from his time playing for the NFL and would find a worthy opponent.

Will Austin Theory Be Pat McAfee Opponent?

During the Pat McAfee Show broadcast, Austin Theory‘s name came up, and McAfee’s co-host AJ Hawk thought Theory might appear. Theory is also the companion of McMahon and teased potentially confronting the Smackdown Commentator at Monday Night Raw on Feb. 28. Although he didn’t show up on the show, WWE could decide to make McAfee vs. Theory at Wrestlemania 38.

It’s unclear whether WWE decided that Theory will be McAfee’s opponent. McAfee also joked that he must get in shape to make his Wrestlemania debut. Regardless, the former Indianapolis Colts Punter will look to have a Wrestlemania moment next month.