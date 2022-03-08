Peacock President Calls WWE Partnership ‘Incredibly Successful’

Kelly Campbell, President of Peacock, spoke with Vulture and spoke very highly of the WWE partnership; even calling it ‘incredibly successful.’

WWE Network & Peacock Deal

Back in January 2021, it was announced by WWE and NBC Universal that the WWE Network would be moving over to Peacock. In April of 2021, the WWE Network officially moved to Peacock when all of their live and archived footage began to be housed on the NBC streaming platform.

WWE fully converted to Peacock and have held their premium live events, or pay-per-views, on the service as a part of their $1 billion rights agreement.

Kelly Campbell became the new President of Peacock in October 2021.

Campbell spoke with Josef Adalian of Vulture about Peacock’s partnership with WWE.

Peacock’s President said, “WWE has been an incredibly successful partnership for Peacock since launch. We invested in an incredible fan base that provides us the opportunity to bring those fans back time and time again with the massive live events that are part of the WWE franchise. We have WrestleMania, in fact, returning on April 3. This is already one of our biggest live events of the year.

And we have an original series that I’m super-excited about featuring John Cena coming later this year called WWE Evil that I think will bring a fun new take on the space for this audience.”