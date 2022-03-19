Possible Reason Behind CM Punk’s Absence From AEW Programming

CM Punk missed both Dynamite and Rampage this week. His absence has surprised fans and caused many rumors about the reason behind it.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer recently talked about the former world champion. He revealed a potential reason why he didn’t appear on AEW programming.

Meltzer noted that the filming of the second season of Heelz will be taking place over the next several weeks. CM Punk is reportedly going to reprise his role.

The AEW star played the character of a heel wrestler Ricky Rabies in season one of the series. This is likely the reason for his absence from both the weekly TV shows.

CM Punk had teased that he would go after Hangman Page‘s AEW title following Revolution. It’s possible that this feud will kick off once he returns.

Starring Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig, Heelz is a pro wrestling drama series. Amell plays the role of Jack Spade in the show and Ludwig plays his brother Ace Spade.

Heelz focuses on the struggles of the two brothers as they fight over the control of their late father’s wrestling promotion Duffy Wrestling League in Duffy, Georgia.