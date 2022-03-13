Renee Paquette Explains Why Paul Heyman Was Her Favorite Person To Work With In WWE

Renee Paquette has reflected on her time working with Paul Heyman.

On camera, WWE fans know Heyman for being the Special Counsel to Roman Reigns and the former advocate for Brock Lesnar. Behind the scenes, Heyman has developed a reputation of being one of the wrestling industry’s most creative people.

Renee Paquette On Working With Heyman

Speaking to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Renee Paquette explained why she found working with Paul Heyman to be enjoyable (via Wrestling Inc).

“The first person that comes to mind for me is Paul Heyman. I love working with Paul Heyman because he’s Paul Heyman, obviously, but he and I always had such a great chemistry and he was somebody that always pushed me to push him. I remember we did sit down with Brock and he had just turned on him and he’s distraught, he’s not shaved, I don’t think he’s slept the night before because that’s how Heyman works, he’s method to a T. It was one of those moments where he wanted me to push him.

“He’s sitting in that moment, being so vulnerable that that’s pushing me to go a certain place and then our characters had this push and pull relationship that it made me kind of want to take advantage of the fact like, oh, is Heyman sad about this? How do I get him with this, how do I grind him down? I always really loved working with Paul, he was so generous to me as a performer and one of the absolute best to ever do it. He really gave me a spotlight very early on and I know that he was somebody, whether he was talking to Vince [McMahon], Kevin Dunne, I know he went to bat for me a lot. I just loved working with him, he would get in my face and yell and be Paul Heyman. I always really loved those moments.”

Many have praised Heyman for his work on Reigns’ current “Tribal Chief” era. Legendary play-by-play commentator Jim Ross has gone as far as to say Heyman deserves credit for Roman’s character change.