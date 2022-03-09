How Rey Mysterio Found Out About Being The Cover Star Of WWE 2K22

Rey Mysterio is a well-deserving cover star of WWE 2K22. Though he didn’t realize that the game was going to be based around him when people first approached him.

The former world champion recently spoke to Complex. He discussed a wide variety of topics such as his son following in his footsteps and more.

When asked how he found out about being on the cover of the upcoming game, Mysterio revealed that he didn’t understand it right off the bat:

“So WWE first approached me in regards to doing some promotional work for the game. And I guess I didn’t understand it right off the bat? But I swear they didn’t tell me that I was going to be on the cover of the game, or that it was going to be based around me.

But slowly, as I was shooting and doing promotions, the bomb just hit,” said Rey Mysterio, “and they were like, “You know, this is based on you. You are the cover of the game this year.” I was like, “Oh no way. Damn, that’s cool. That’s dope.”

The showcase mode of WWE 2K22 will be based around the career of the high-flying star. It will allow players to relive some of the biggest moments of his career.

Reports suggest that 2K22 could also be the final game 2K produces for the company. A different developer may take over the game development if it doesn’t perform well.