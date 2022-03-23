Ric Flair Says AJ Styles is Superior to Bryan Danielson in Every Way

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is back with another ‘hot take’ that’s sure to get wrestling fans talking.

On the latest episode of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Flair and co-host Mark Madden discussed the new WWE Evil series on A&E. That show focuses on the greatest villains in WWE history, but Flair’s conversation with Madden also covered some of the sport’s best babyfaces

Flair began praising AJ Styles, who he’s worked with in TNA/Impact and WWE. Flair praised Styles as a versatile performer who is likable on and off screen.

“AJ is one of the greatest babyfaces of all time,” said Flair. “When he wants to be, he can be soft and mellow, which he really is in real life. He’s a very humble guy. He’s very likable. He can do anything.”

The conversation shifted to Bryan Danielson, who now wrestles for AEW. Flair said Danielson is a “very good” performer, but he is not in the same league as AJ Styles.

Flair wasn’t just talking about Styles being a better babyface than Danielson. He took it several steps farther and said Styles is the superior pro wrestler in every way.

“Bryan Danielson is very good, but he’s not AJ Styles,” Flair said. “C’mon.. It’s a big stretch to say Danielson is in any way better than AJ Styles.”

Listen to the latest episode of Ric Flair’s Wooooo Uncensored Podcast:

Author’s Opinion: Bryan Danielson and AJ Styles are regarded as two of the greatest pro wrestlers of this generation. There are many metrics one could use to evaluate a modern pro wrestler: In-ring work-rate, promos, memorable moments, career longevity, and many more. You could make a case that Styles it he superior wrestler, or vice versa. To say that Styles is better than Danielson “in every way” is quite a stretch.

Watch: AJ Styles vs. Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan)