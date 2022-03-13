Ric Flair Interested In Managing Cesaro

Cesaro has not revealed his next move after his WWE departure yet but Ric Flair is interested in managing the Swiss Superman in AEW if he gets the chance.

On the 16th episode of his Woo Nation Uncensored podcast, the 16-time world champion discussed things such as Jeff Hardy‘s AEW debut and more.

He was also asked if he would like to manage the former WWE star. Replying to it, Flair said that he would love to teach Cesaro how to be nasty:

“Manage him? I’d love it! Then you work on him with little things that make him nasty. You’ve never seen him be nasty. You take a guy with his skill and his strength and teach how to be nasty, just little tricks of the trade, he’d be really hot.

If I was managing him, I would call Tony Khan out to the ring and I’d knock him down from behind” said Ric Flair, “and have Cesaro give him a giant swing and put him in a hospital for a month.”

The wrestling veteran also talked about Cesaro’s WWE career. He said that the former US champion’s matches with Seth Rollins were the high point of his career.

Flair explained that he liked the Bar but his matches with Seth were really good. He claimed that he has never seen Cesaro have a bad match.

