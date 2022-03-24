Thursday, March 24, 2022
Ric Flair Partners with Mike Tyson for New Cannabis Products

By Michael Reichlin
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and boxing legend Mike Tyson are now business partners.

Tyson, who is no stranger to the world of pro wrestling, is also a player in the world of legal cannabis. Back in December, he launched Tyson 2.0, which produces a line of premium cannabis strains sold through select retailers in Massachusetts and Nevada.

Tyson serves as the company’s Chief Brand Officer.

Ric Flair’s Tyson 2.0 Cannabis Products

Tyson 2.0 has acquired a majority stake in Ric Flair Drip Inc., an actual business entity owned by Ric Flair. The deal will see a line of Ric Flair-themed cannabis products.

In a press release sent out on Thursday, Flair commented on his entry into the world of legal marijuana. “Thanks to Mike Tyson and Tyson 2.0, I’ve become a true cannabis advocate and enthusiast,” said Flair. “I am thrilled to partner with a long time friend and fellow warrior whom I greatly admire and respect.”

“Tyson 2.0 products make me go ‘WOOOOO!’, and soon my fans everywhere can get in the Ric Flair state of mind – limousine riding, jet-flying, feeling good, and ‘WOOOOO!'”

– Ric Flair

Flair says there are a lot of synergies between him and Mike Tyson. They’ve both experienced extreme highs and lows throughout their personal and professional lives.

The Nature Boy tweeted a photo with Tyson on Thursday from Mike Tyson’s podcast studio, so it looks like Flair will be appearing on an upcoming episode of Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson.

Tyson 2.0 recently released Mike Bites, a line of cannabis-infused gummies in the shape of an ear with a bite taken out of it.

Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.
