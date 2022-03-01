News On Ricochet’s Position On The SmackDown Roster

Many fans have been critical of how WWE has used Ricochet in recent times despite his popularity. It appears that things may change for the high flyer in coming times.

Mike Johnson of PWinsider recently provided some update on the backstage assessment of the former champion. He noted the following about how the One and Only is seen by the officials:

“We have had some readers ask why Ricochet got such a big push last week. There’s a very good explanation for that. Currently, he’s slated as the number two singles babyface for the entire Smackdown brand internally.”

Former WWE champion Drew McIntyre is obviously the #1 babyface of the blue brand’s roster. Johnson also interestingly noted that The New Day and Shinsuke Nakamura are internally listed as part of the tag team division.

Ricochet picked up a big victory over Sheamus on last week’s SmackDown. He used the Recoil to pin the former world champion despite distractions from Ridge Holland.

Now the big question is if we can expect to see this win turn into a push for the former North American champion. What WWE has planned for him for WrestleMania will be a good indication of what to expect in future.