Ricochet Was “Half Blind” When He Won The Intercontinental Title

Ricochet sent out a tweet following his Intercontinental TItle win that revealed that he was “half-blind” for a majority of the match.

Ricochet’s Intercontinental Title Win

On the March 4 edition of SmackDown, Ricochet won the Intercontinental Championship for the first time. He took on Sami Zayn in the first match of the night. Zayn lost mainly due to a distraction by Jackass star Johnny Knoxville.

This was a very quick title run seeing as Sami Zayn only held the title for 13 days. Zayn only defeated the former champion, Shinsuke Nakamura, on the February 11 episode of SmackDown.

Ricochet Wrestled A Majority Of The Title Match ‘Half-Blind’

In a post on Twitter the next day, Ricochet opened up about his title win. The IC Champion responded to a fan and said that he lost a contact during the match which left him mostly blind.

The tweet reads: “Speaking of contacts. My right contact came out really early in last nights battle. So I had was half blind for 3/4 of it.”

He also went on to add more about his visual acuity. He followed up the first tweet by saying, “-5.25 vision btw.”

According to Cagematch, the match lasted 8 minutes and 20 seconds. If you were to do the calculations, that would mean that Ricochet was wrestling ‘half-blind’ for about 6 minutes and 15 seconds; give or take that is of course.