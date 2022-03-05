Video: Ricochet Wins The Intercontinental Championship On SmackDown

This week’s episode of SmackDown saw a big title change where Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn to become the new Intercontinental Champion.

This title match was the very first bout of the night. It saw the One and Only doing some amazing work and he almost took out Zayn at the very beginning.

The ending of the bout saw the high-flying star flipping over the top and taking Zayn down on the floor for a big pop. He then brought Sami back into the ring.

Ricochet went to the top rope but the IC champion cut him down and sent the former NXT star back on the floor. It looked as if Sami was going to retain his title.

However, as Zayn tried to bring his opponent back into the ring, the Jackass music hit, and Johnny Knoxville came down the ring to a pop.

Knoxville called Sami a chump. Zayn tried to get Knoxville but he hopped back off the apron. This gave Ricochet an opportunity to strike back.

He came back into the ring and put Sami Zayn down with a hurricanrana. Ricochet then pinned Sami to become the new IC champion.

Sami Zayn had won the championship last month. His reign with the title officially only lasted for 13 days. You can check out the title change in the video below: