Bron Breakker Will Face Robert Roode at Tuesday’s NXT

As we covered last week, WWE plans to send more main roster talent to NXT 2.0. The company wants to spike viewership on the developmental brand, while also giving the younger talent the experience of working television matches agains veterans.

WWE has announced Robert Roode will compete against Bron Breakker this Tuesday night in a battle of former NXT Champions.

- Advertisement -

Roode is directly responsible for Breakker being a former champion. As the tag team partner of Dolph Ziggler, Roode interfered in the match that saw Ziggler capture the gold just weeks ago.

Breakker has a rematch against Ziggler scheduled for NXT Stand & Deliver on April 2nd. First, he’ll have to go through Ziggler’s Dirty Dawg partner.

The following is an updated preview for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 on the USA Network:

Bron Breakker vs Robert Roode

Grizzled Young Veterans vs Creed Brothers

North American Fatal 5-Way Qualifier: A-Kid vs Grayson Waller

North American Fatal 5-Way Qualifier: Roderick Strong vs Solo Sikoa