Rok-C Signs With WWE

Rok-C has signed with WWE, as first reported by PWInsider. She will soon join the NXT 2.0 developmental brand.

A well-known student of Booker T, Rok-C is seen as one of the most promising young performers on the independent scene.

Last month, Booker T told Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour that his former student had signed with WWE.

“One of my girls, Rok-C, WWE just signed her. She was my youngest champion in Reality of Wrestling. Started with me in a fantasy camp. At 13 years old, her dream was to be Reality of Wrestling Champion.”

It turns out Booker T was mistaken and his comments about Rok-C signing with WWE were a bit premature.

Rok-C held the Ring of Honor Women’s World Title for 119 days before dropping it to Deonna Purrazzo on an episode of Impact. The loss led many to speculate that Rok-C was on her way to a major promotion.

Rok-C is just 20 years old and would fit the bill with WWE’s youth movement in terms of snagging new talent. She also has experience facing seasoned veterans and could be ahead of the curve with fellow wrestlers that are her age.