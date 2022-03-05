Roman Reigns Advertised For Final WWE Raw Before WrestleMania 38

It appears WWE is bringing in SmackDown’s Roman Reigns for an appearance on Raw in advance of his main event match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 next month in Dallas, Texas at AT&T Stadium.

WWE is advertising Reigns for the Monday, March 28 episode of Raw at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This will be Raw’s go-home show for WrestleMania 38. Lesnar is also advertised for the final Raw before WrestleMania.

Lesnar will wrestle Reigns in a winner-take-all match to unify the WWE Championship and Universal Championship.

Reigns did appear last September on an episode of Raw as he wrestled twice as he teamed with The Usos in a six-man tag match against The New Day and later faced Big E and Bobby Lashley in a triple threat match.

Moving along to November, Reigns & The Usos also faced Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods in a dark match after an episode of Raw in Long Island, New York.

Both Reigns and Lesnar will be in action at Saturday’s WWE house show at Madison Square Garden in New York City as they’re both supposed to defend their titles against unknown opponents.