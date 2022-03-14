Sami Zayn Receives Over 20,000 Text Messages Because Of Johnny Knoxville

Johnny Knoxville pranked Sami Zayn by putting his phone number on a plane which resulted in Zayn receiving over 20,000 text messages.

Knoxville and Zayn are scheduled to face off against each other in a match at WrestleMania 38. Knoxville had challenged Zayn to a match, but Sami only accepted when the Jackass star helped Ricochet take the Intercontinental Title from Zayn

The Results Of Knoxville’s Prank On Sami

In an attempt to annoy Johnny, Sami spammed his phone number with text messages. Knoxville did not take too kind to this and found a way to get him back.

On the 11th of March, TMZ Sports released a video that showed Knoxville had pranked Sami by putting his phone number on a plane banner. Zayn has since received hundreds of calls, thousands and thousands of texts, and it seems like this won’t be ending any time soon. Sami blames Knoxville for this prank and for him losing his Intercontinental Championship.