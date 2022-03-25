Sami Zayn Reveals Expectations For WrestleMania 38 Match With Johnny Knoxville

Sami Zayn has shared what he expects to go down once he shares the ring with Jackass co-creator and star Johnny Knoxville.

In storyline, Knoxville has been a thorn in Zayn’s side for months. Knoxville even cost Zayn the WWE Intercontinental Championship. He lost the gold to Ricochet on the March 4 episode of SmackDown thanks to Knoxville’s interference.

Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville: What To Expect

Metro got a chance to speak with Zayn, who is scheduled to clash with Johnny Knoxville on night two (April 3) of WrestleMania 38. Zayn discussed his expectations for the match:

“On the one hand, yeah, I get to test that pain threshold of his, which he’s famous for. But on the other hand, if it’s straight up wrestling I don’t think anybody expects him to be able to hang with me.

“But the fact that it’s anything goes might open the door to some of the stuff he’s good at, which is the gags and the pranks and the weapons and whatever else it is….I think this whole thing has been a lot of fun, certainly for me.

“I hope it’s been fun for the audience as well, because we’ve gotten to build the match in some very unique and orthodox ways that you just don’t get to do with another WWE superstar. We’ve gotten to do some really outside the box, unconventional and fun things to build this match.”

Zayn admitted that he was never a fan of the Jackass series. The former NXT Champion said he simply doesn’t like to watch other people get hurt.