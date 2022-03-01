Samoa Joe Reveals Why He Relinquished the NXT Title Last Year

Samoa Joe was released from the WWE/NXT for the second time in a year in January. Triple H brought him back to the Black & Gold Brand after being released from the WWE Raw Announce Team shortly have standing through the rain at Wrestlemania.



Samoa Joe joined Busted Open Radio with Tommy Dreamer and Davie LaGreca this morning to guest host during the final hour of the show. Joe informed the Busted Open Nation exactly why he had to relinquish the NXT title after wining it from Karrion Kross.

Samoa Joe on Relinquishing NXT Title “Due To Certain Injuries”

“I popped for COVID,” said Joe. “You know, at the time, it was over the weekend. My wife was making stew and I couldn’t smell it. She said, ‘Wow, doesn’t that smell great?’ I went, ‘No’ and then I tested positive I think on Saturday and by then, Vince had really wanted to go in a different direction with NXT and he really wanted to have the new opening of NXT 2.0 kind of be with a bang and I agreed with him.

I said, ‘Listen, if that’s the case, then you know, this is probably what’s best for what your vision is for what you want for this product.”

