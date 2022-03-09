Sunday, March 13, 2022
Sasha Banks & Xavier Woods Nominated for Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

By Michael Reichlin
WWE Kids Choice Awards

WWE Superstars Sasha Banks and Xavier Woods have been nominated for Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

Banks has been nominated for Favorite Female Sports Star, while Woods has been nominated for Favorite Male Social Star.

Interestingly, Woods is nominated under his shoot name, Austin Creed, while Banks is using her WWE moniker.

Voting is now open at Nick.com.

The 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards take place Saturday, April 9th.

Many WWE Superstars have appeared at the awards show in recent years, including John Cena, who hosted in 2017 & 2018. He got slimed both years.

