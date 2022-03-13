Saturday Night Results: Defy, Prestige, West Coast Pro, Warrior Wrestling

Last night, various independent promotions hosted Saturday night shows. DEFY Wrestling, Prestige Wrestling, West Coast Pro Wrestling, and Warrior Wrestling all presented events on March 12.
We have compiled results for three independent shows below along with ways to stream them, if possible.
DEFY Wrestling
DEFY Wrestling hosted its Defyant Nights event in Seattle, Washington. The event took place on March 12 at Washington Hall.
DEFY Defiant Nights Results (3/12)
- Interim DEFY World Championship: Christopher Daniels (c) def. Wheeler Yuta
- PCW ULTRA Women’s Championship: Danika Della Rouge def. Viva Van (c) to win the title
- Eddie Kingston def. Big Damo
- Tom Lawlor def. Kevin Knight
- DEFY Tag Team Championships: The Bollywood Boyz (Gurv Sihra & Harv Sihra) (c) def. The Natural Classics (Stevie Filip & Tome Filip)
- All Violence Legal: Eddie Kingston, Josef Samael & Schaff def. Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) & Levi Cooper
Prestige & West Coast Pro
Prestige Wrestling and West Coast Pro Wrestling teamed up to present their As Real As It Gets event. The event took place on March 12 in Santa Cruz, California. The show took place at The Vets Hall. The event aired on IWTV and is available for streaming here.
Prestige And West Coast Pro As Real As It Gets Results (3/12)
- The Conglomerate (Alpha Zo, D-Rogue & Midas Kreed) def. Adriel Noctis, Jody Himself, Lazarus
- Shazza McKenzie def. Sandra Moone
- Vinnie Massaro def. Juicy Finau
- Alan Angels def. Robert Martyr
- The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) def. PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas)
- Kevin Blackwood def. Sonico
- Prestige Tag Team Championship: C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) (c) def. Paxxx Americana (Dark Sheik & MV Young)
- Rocky Romero def. Charlie Haas
- Prestige Championship: Alex Shelley def. Rey Horus and Titus Alexander (c) to win the title.
Warrior Wrestling
Warrior Wrestling held their 3/12 event titled Warrior Wrestling 20. The event emanated from McGowan Hall in Indianapolis, IN. The event streamed live on FITE TV. The replay is still available now.
Warrior Wrestling 20 Results (3/12)
- Brian Pillman Jr. defeated Silas Young
- Jake Crist defeated Storm Grayson
- Warrior Wrestling Lucha Championship: Sam Adonis (c) defeated Psycho Clown
- ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey defeated KC Navarro
- Killer Kross defeated Jake Something
- Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) defeated Skye Blue and Athena
- Lance Archer defeated Mike Bennett
- Lil’ Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Myron Reed) defeated Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) and Dante Leon & Arez