Saturday Night Results: Defy, Prestige, West Coast Pro, Warrior Wrestling

Last night, various independent promotions hosted Saturday night shows. DEFY Wrestling, Prestige Wrestling, West Coast Pro Wrestling, and Warrior Wrestling all presented events on March 12.

We have compiled results for three independent shows below along with ways to stream them, if possible.

DEFY Wrestling

DEFY Wrestling hosted its Defyant Nights event in Seattle, Washington. The event took place on March 12 at Washington Hall.

DEFY Defiant Nights Results (3/12)

Interim DEFY World Championship: Christopher Daniels (c) def. Wheeler Yuta

PCW ULTRA Women's Championship: Danika Della Rouge def. Viva Van (c) to win the title

Tom Lawlor def. Kevin Knight

DEFY Tag Team Championships: The Bollywood Boyz (Gurv Sihra & Harv Sihra) (c) def. The Natural Classics (Stevie Filip & Tome Filip)

Prestige & West Coast Pro

Prestige Wrestling and West Coast Pro Wrestling teamed up to present their As Real As It Gets event. The event took place on March 12 in Santa Cruz, California. The show took place at The Vets Hall. The event aired on IWTV and is available for streaming here.

Prestige And West Coast Pro As Real As It Gets Results (3/12)

The Conglomerate (Alpha Zo, D-Rogue & Midas Kreed) def. Adriel Noctis, Jody Himself, Lazarus

Shazza McKenzie def. Sandra Moone

Vinnie Massaro def. Juicy Finau

Alan Angels def. Robert Martyr

The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) def. PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas)

Kevin Blackwood def. Sonico

Prestige Tag Team Championship: C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) (c) def. Paxxx Americana (Dark Sheik & MV Young)

Rocky Romero def. Charlie Haas

Prestige Championship: Alex Shelley def. Rey Horus and Titus Alexander (c) to win the title.

Warrior Wrestling

Warrior Wrestling held their 3/12 event titled Warrior Wrestling 20. The event emanated from McGowan Hall in Indianapolis, IN. The event streamed live on FITE TV. The replay is still available now.

