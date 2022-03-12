Shayna Baszler And Natalya Want To Be In The Women’s Tag Title Match At WWE WrestleMania 38

Natalya and Shayna Baszler are currently petitioning to be added into the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match at WrestleMania 38.

New Women’s Tag Team In The Division

On the March 11 edition of SmackDown, Shayna Baszler and Natalya teamed up for the first time. They took on Naomi and Sasha Banks in a losing effort. Natalya was pinned by Banks after she was hit with a Codebreaker.

Baszler and Natalya appeared on the most recent episode of Talking Smack to talk with Kayla Braxton about their future as a team. Shayna asked what they need to do to get a match at WrestleMania. Natalya informed her that she will be taking WWE Official Sonya Deville out for dinner to try and make it happen.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match At WrestleMania 38

There is already a WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match scheduled for WrestleMania 38. On WrestleMania Sunday, Queen Zelina and Carmella will defend their titles against Sasha Banks & Naomi and Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan. Natalya & Shayna Baszler are currently trying to politic their way into the match.

