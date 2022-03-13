Sheamus Heaps Praise On Cesaro, Thinks He’ll Find Success Post-WWE

Sheamus has some kind words for his former tag team partner Cesaro.

Many were caught off guard when news broke that Cesaro and WWE couldn’t come to terms on a new deal. This means the “Swiss Superman” is now free to sign wherever he wants without a non-compete clause.

Cesaro’s Journey Doesn’t End Here, Says Sheamus

During an interview with The Dallas Morning News, Sheamus expressed his belief that any promotion would be lucky to have Cesaro on their roster.

“Honestly, when we started, Cesaro was like an acquaintance. When we started The Bar, we became brothers. I just saw him last week when I was staying in Florida. We stay in touch all the time.

“Legacy-wise, I think he’s one of the greatest I’ve ever stepped in the ring with. I never had to worry about anything. He made me a better wrestler, better performer just by tagging with him. To me, he’ll always be one of the greatest.

“I think no matter what he does or where he goes, he’ll be a massive success. He’s a huge asset to anybody who picks him up.

“I always believed the guy would be WWE champion – that’s never off the cards because people have left and come back, but I think that whoever snaps up Cesaro is going to have a major, major talent on their hands. And I think he’s got a lot left in him, as well.”

Cesaro had been with WWE since 2011 under the FCW developmental territory. During his time on the main roster, Cesaro captured the United States Championship but he was mostly viewed as a tag team wrestler in WWE.

Before his time in WWE, Cesaro had been known for being in a tag team with Chris Hero. Together, they were called the “Kings of Wrestling.”

Still, some felt Cesaro had serious potential as a singles competitor but it wasn’t meant to be in WWE. He held tag team gold seven times under the WWE banner.

In the biggest singles win of his WWE run, Cesaro defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 37.