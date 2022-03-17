Steve Austin Is ‘Getting Back Into In-Ring Shape’ For WrestleMania

While Kevin Owens is getting ready to host a talk show at WrestleMania 38, his guest Stone Cold Steve Austin is getting ready for a fight.

The Texas Rattlesnake recently appeared on Rich Eisen Show. On the potential of having one last match, the wrestling veteran said ‘never say never.’

Steve Austin recalled how he didn’t want to leave when he was forced to retire. So this comeback means a lot to him and he is getting back into in ring shape for it:

“When I left, I didn’t want to leave. WrestleMania 19, my neck had presented some problems. After I got spiked and dropped on my head back in 99, I had three, four fused up, and it was time for me to ride off into the sunset and do something else.

This comeback means a lot to me as I’ve been getting back into in-ring shape.” said Steve Austin, “I’m gonna go out there and do the absolute best I can … I’m doing this for the fans. I’m doing this for WWE. I’m doing this for me, number one.”

The former world champion also mentioned how Mania is the biggest wrestling show of the year. He said that to be part of it is really special to him.

WrestleMania 38 will be a two-night event airing from the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. The KO show featuring Steve Austin is scheduled for Saturday, April 2.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcribed quotes