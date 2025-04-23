Stone Cold, Logan Paul
Image credit: WWE
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

Logan Paul Says Steve Austin Refused $1 Million PRIME Costume Deal

by Thomas Lowson

Logan Paul is serious when it comes to promoting his PRIME brand, and wasn’t afraid to offer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin big money to sell the beverage. While speaking on the Impaulsive podcast, Logan shared that he and his team once made a huge offer to the Rattlesnake to done the Prime bottle costume before the Texas Rattlesnake said no.

“We offered Steve a million dollars to be in the Prime bottle. He didn’t do it. Oh, he’s not the guy. I don’t care what number it is—he’s not getting in that bottle.”

Appearances by Austin are a rarity in WWE, and fans will seemingly never see him parade around in the blue bottle worn by the likes of KSI and IShowSpeed. Paul believes that WWE fans would never have forgiven Steve if he’d gotten inside the suit.

I don’t think he even considered it for a second. The WWE Universe would kill him. Imagine it—he face-revealed the Prime bottle.”

Paul hasn’t entirely given up hope, saying that Austin could don the bottle “maybe one year.” For now, don’t expect to see the wrestling icon trading in his patented Steveweisers and cans of whoop-ass for a bottle of Paul’s beverage.

Logan Paul Claims To Be The Best After WrestleMania Win
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.
WrestleMania 41 Sign
WrestleMania 41 News

Related News