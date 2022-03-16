Steve Austin: “Never Say Never” On Having One Last Match

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin isn’t ruling out one last match after all.

Austin is scheduled to make an appearance during night one (April 2) of WrestleMania 38. The two-night event will be held inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. While he won’t be having a match, Austin will be appearing on “The KO Show” to confront Kevin Owens.

Time will tell just how physical Austin will get as it could be a sign of the future.

Steve Austin On One Last Match

Appearing on the Rich Eisen Show, Steve Austin said that he no longer rules out possibly having one more match (h/t Wrestle Purists).

“In this business, never say never. I said I would never get in, but prompted by the right person at the right time, hell, I wish he (Kevin Owens) would have pissed me off a little sooner than he did to give me more time to prep.”

“Stone Cold’s” last match took place back in March 2003. He was pinned by The Rock at WrestleMania 19. Austin is 57 years old but we’ve seen Sting, who will turn 63 in a few days, have a successful run despite his age.

Austin has made several appearances in WWE after his retirement. At one point he was even the co-general manager of Monday Night Raw along with Eric Bischoff. “Stone Cold” headlined the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2009.