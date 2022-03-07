Sting Reveals Advice For Young Talents

Sting has been on the top of the wrestling business for over 30 years. His advice is priceless for any young star who is looking to make it big into the industry. According to the Icon himself, what he tells young talents is to put effort into learning the ropes and spend time understanding the craft.

The wrestling veteran was asked what advice he would give to a young talent during the post Revolution media scrum. Replying to it, he mentioned how he has seen many loose cannons over the years, and his advice is to be quick to listen and slow to speak:

“Really, because I’ve seen so many loose cannons over the years, so many people that believe that they can break into the wrestling business easy if they just dye their hair or come up with some kind of crazy gimmick. I’ll tell them all pretty much the same thing [be] quick to listen, slow to speak.” said Sting, “You know, learn first. Keep your mouth shut. Just learn how to respect the business and everyone who came before you.

He continued, “Don’t ever dog it out there. Wrestling fans will look right through that. They know when someone’s just kind of going through the motions versus somebody who’s thinking about how their wrestling gear looks. What their physique looks like and they’re giving it their all in the ring and they’re putting it out there. They’re taking risks. Fans see that and they appreciate it.”

