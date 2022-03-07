Sting Speaks On Crazy Table Spot At AEW Revolution

Sting had a wild table spot during his match at AEW Revolution and he’s amped up.

Before the main event title match between champion “Hangman” Adam Page and Adam Cole took center stage, Sting teamed with Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara to take on Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy.

Sting Takes Leap Of Faith

The six-man tag team match had some gnarly spots. One of them involved Sting, who dove off a mezzanine onto Andrade through three tables.

During the AEW Revolution post-event media conference, Sting described the rush he felt during the spot.

“Ah man, what was it like? That was probably the highest one I’ve ever done through tables like that. So, my heart was pumping pretty good but at the same time, the adrenaline was pumping. The crowd was going crazy and it becomes a little easier at that point. So, exciting. Exciting stuff.”

When asked if he would like to have more matches of that magnitude going forward, “The Icon” said he wouldn’t hesitate.

“That would be pretty awesome to me. I love to do something different from your standard wrestling match. So, I tend to like those types of matches.”

Sting, Darby, and Guevara ended up winning the match after Darby hit the Coffin Drop on Hardy.

Please H/T SEScoops with a link if you use any quotes from this article