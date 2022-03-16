Swerve Strickland On If Triple H Played Favorites In NXT

While Triple H didn’t pick his favorites during his time as the head of NXT, he did have a core group of talents he preferred over others, according to Swerve Strickland.

The now former WWE star appeared on the Getting Over podcast. Among other things, he discussed how The Game ran the development brand during his time there.

Strickland said that Triple H didn’t buy into him until Hit Row became a thing. He then explained how the WWE EVP chose which guys he wanted to push:

“He’s one of those guys like, he has those talents on the show that he knows and he’s well-acquainted with and it’s hard for him to deviate from those guys. When he’s set on someone, he’s set on them.

Anybody who says that he doesn’t, like, I wouldn’t call it picking favorites,” said Swerve Strickland, “but if somebody says he doesn’t have his core guys, you’re one of the core guys. You know what I mean?”

The AEW star continued his explanation saying that Triple H missed out on people like Matt Riddle and Bianca Belair because he was focused on his core group of talent.

According to him, when you are running a weekly product like NXT, you have to prefer some people over others. You want to go to your guaranteed guys.

