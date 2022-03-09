Sycho Sid Will Reportedly Be A Part Of The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Class

Sycho Sid will reportedly be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a part of the 2022 class.

Sycho Sid’s Career

Sid is a two-time WWF Champion and two-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion. Sid’s real name is Sid Eudy, but he mainly went by Sid Justice, Sid Vicious and Sycho Sid.

Sid wrestled full-time from 1987 to 2001 until an extremely brutal leg break at the WCW Sin pay-per-view. Sid would end up wrestling 24 matches for many independent promotions from 2004 to 2017. His last WWE match was in 2012 when he ended up squashing Heath Slater in exactly 90 seconds.

Sycho Sid Is Rumored To Be Inducted Into The Hall Of Fame

Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast sent out a tweet revealing that he’s hearing Sid’s name for the 2022 Hall of Fame class.

There are currently two confirmed inductees for this year’s class. The Undertaker and Vader have both been confirmed by WWE as a part of the class. Vince McMahon has also said that he will be the one to induct The Undertaker. This year’s Hall of Fame ceremony will take place after SmackDown on April 1 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

WWE has yet to confirm whether or not Sid will be inducted.