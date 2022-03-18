The Briscoes vs. FTR Official For Supercard of Honor

Tony Khan has announced an ROH World Tag Team Title match between champions The Briscoes and FTR.

Supercard of Honor is set to take place on April 1. This will be the first ROH card with Khan at the helm.

“2 weeks from tonight, @ringofhonor Supercard of Honor. ROH World Tag Team Champions BRISCOES @jaybriscoe84, @SussexCoChicken vs. @LuchaLibreAAA Tag Team Champions FTR @DaxFTR, @CashWheelerFTR. Friday April 1, 2022, Dallas Metroplex. Tickets @ http://rohtix.com, on @FiteTV PPV.”

SEScoops exclusively reported that it was unknown whether or not The Briscoes would be able to make the show due to working for Impact Wrestling that same night. As it turns out, Jay and Mark will be making their way to the PPV.

Reports have surfaced claiming that WarnerMedia doesn’t want The Briscoes to be brought onto AEW TV. If that report holds true and if ROH programming is seen through a WarnerMedia platform, it’ll be interesting to see if The Briscoes will have any place under the Tony Khan umbrella long term.