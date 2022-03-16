The Hardys to Face Private Party Tonight on AEW Dynamite

The Hardys will make their AEW in-ring debut as a team on tonight’s St. Patrick’s Slam edition of AEW Dynamite. They’ll battle Private Party’s Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen.

This will be Matt and Jeff’s first time teaming together on national television in three years. AEW President Tony Khan booked the match after Private Party’s shocking betrayal of Matt last week.

In a press release sent in to SEScoops, Khan was quoted saying:

“It was incredible to hear the huge pop from the crowd when the Hardys’ music hit, and to see Jeff Hardy reunited with Matt at AEW: Dynamite last week was an amazing moment for fans around the world.”

“Jeff Hardy transcends time and is associated with some of wrestling’s most iconic moments. Reuniting the Hardys and bringing their encyclopedia of experience to AEW will give fans another exciting chapter in Matt and Jeff’s storied legacy in wrestling. Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen turning on Matt Hardy, a wrestler they grew up idolizing, is a betrayal that cuts deep, and now Isiah and Marq will face the brothers who inspired their careers. This will be a battle of two of the most innovative tag teams today – Private Party vs. Matt and Jeff Hardy tonight on AEW: Dynamite.”

AEW St. Patrick’s Day Slam 2022 Preview

AEW is advertising the following items for AEW Dynamite:

Steel Cage Match: Britt Baker defends the AEW Women’s World Championship against Thunder Rosa

Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley vs. Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta.

Hangman Page & Jurassic Express vs. Adam Cole and reDRagon

Wardlow challenges new TNT Champion Scorpio Sky

The Jericho Appreciation Society has their official “commencement”

Check out the latest AEW Control Center for an exclusive look at the two big title matches scheduled for St. Patrick’s Day Slam: