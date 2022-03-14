Monday, March 14, 2022
The Undertaker’s WrestleMania 38 Prediction: Lesnar or Reigns?

By Michael Reichlin
The Undertaker is sharing his pick for the WrestleMania 38 main event between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

The Dead Man racked up an incredible 21 wins at WWE‘s grandest event before that streak was broken by Lesnar (2014). He retired with a WrestleMania record of 25–2, with the other loss dealt to him by Reigns (2017).

The only two men to defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania will clash once again on April 3rd at WrestleMania Sunday. Ahead of this epic encounter, The Undertaker spoke with WWE to share his prediction for the Winner Take All Championship Unification match.

The Undertaker thinks it could go either way, but feels The Tribal Chief will be victorious.

“I’m going to go out on a limb, I say, Roman, what possibly would be an upset.”

The Phenom says Roman Reigns was on the rise when they wrestled. He was still ascending to where he is now. Today, Reigns has a calmer demeanor, but still possesses lots of energy and charisma, as well.

“It’s really entertaining to see guys that size be able to move the way they can and be able to do the things that they can—physical, brutal, especially on Brock’s end,” said The Undertaker. “Roman, much more calculated, but again, explosive athleticism, really athletic big man.”

Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.
