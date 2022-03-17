The Undertaker Once Turned Down WWE Hall of Fame

The Undertaker could’ve been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame sooner.

Back in February, WWE announced that “The Deadman” will finally make his way into the Hall of Fame. In Nov. 2020, The Undertaker’s retirement capped off a 30-year run in the company.

On April 1, “The Phenom” will take his rightful place in wrestling history but this wasn’t WWE’s first attempt to make it happen.

The Undertaker Declined First Induction Offer

Speaking to Dallas Morning News, The Undertaker revealed that he had a chance to enter the Hall of Fame after his WrestleMania 30 loss to Brock Lesnar (h/t Wrestling Inc).

“This is actually the second time that I was invited to the Hall Of Fame, so I wasn’t as shocked this time. I turned it down the first time because I knew I had unfinished business,” he said. “I wasn’t at that place yet where I was ready to let go and say that it’s over. So, this time I have made my peace, and I am just honored and humbled that they would induct me.

“It was, I want to say after the Brock WrestleMania, I think it was after that. In my head, I couldn’t end on a match that I didn’t remember,” ‘Taker claimed. “I got concussed and I don’t remember even having that match. So, I wanted to at least have a match that I could remember, so I kept working here and there for the next few years, trying to leave on that upbeat note. Fortunately, we had the Boneyard match and I said, ‘alright, that’s it I think I’m good, it’s time to call it a day.’ Now here we are.”

Undertaker made his WWE debut back in 1990. Over the course of his career, he has won multiple championships and has been a part of many classic matches. We’ve also seen his character transition from “The Deadman” to “The American Badass” to “Big Evil,” and back to “The Deadman.”