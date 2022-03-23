Thunder Rosa Says Brock Lesnar Has Disrespected Her Culture



Thunder Rosa says Brock Lesnar disrespected Mexican culture during his 2004 feud with Eddie Guerrero.

The veteran from Tijuana, Mexico scored the biggest victory of her career last week when she won the AEW Women’s World Championship from Britt Baker.

Rosa had a very special entrance for the steel cage match against Baker. An all-female mariachi band played her to the ring.

The festive ring entrance meant a lot to Thunder Rosa, but it also reminded her of the time WWE and Brock Lesnar mocked Mexican culture on a 2004 episode of SmackDown.

In early 2004, then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar was feuding with Mexican star Eddie Guerrero. In the build-up to their match, Lesnar came to the ring wearing a sombrero and orchestrated a mariachi band in the ring.

During a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston’s Ten Count, Rosa says that segment sticks with her to this day.

“I can tell you, I read about me bringing the Mariachi and I remember Brock Lesnar making fun of Eddie Guerrero with that,” she said. “And that hurts because they were making fun of my culture before. And on Wednesday, I represented our culture properly. With honor and with respect.”

She was especially hurt because she felt WWE was giving fans a license to make fun of Mexican people.

Brock went on to lose the WWE Championship to Eddie Guerrero at No Way Out 2004 in one of the more memorable title changes of the past 20 years.