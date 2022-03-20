Toni Storm’s OnlyFans Generates Big Money During First 24 Hours

Former WWE Superstar Toni Storm has generated over $35,000 dollars in the 24 hours since her OnlyFans account has gone live.

Storm revealed earlier in the week that she was going to be offering exclusive content to fans on the platform, and it went live on Saturday 19th.

As of writing, there are currently 1837 likes on the first post of Storm’s OnlyFans, which means there are at least 1837 people signed to the service paying at most $19.99 per month.

There are also yearly discounts available on the subscription service, but the majority of subscribers will likely be paying the $19.99 monthly subscription.

It’s worth noting that OnlyFans takes a 20% cut, but that is still a significant amount of money being generated for the former WWE Superstar.

Toni Storm OnlyFans

It’s an absolutely huge amount for the former PROGRESS Women’s Champion to earn in such a short space of time.

With potential earnings like that going forward, you’d wonder why she would even consider getting back in the ring anytime soon.

Of course, Toni Storm left WWE back in late 2021, with the reasoning supposedly being that the Australian star was “burnt out.”

It was a shock at the time, with Storm in a feud with Charlotte Flair and a potential title match for the former WWE NXT UK Champion down the line.

There’s no indication that she has signed with the likes of IMPACT or AEW, but for the time being she appears to be focusing on providing fans with content on her OnlyFans account.

Storm’s partner Juice Robinson is currently in the United States performing for both NJPW STRONG and IMPACT Wrestling, so there’s a chance that she could follow him to AXS TV on Thursday nights alongside the likes of Gisele Shaw, Deonna Purrazzo and Kiera Hogan.