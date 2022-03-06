Tony Khan Reveals That Top AEW Star Was Integral to Signing Bryan Danielson

AEW President Tony Khan recently revealed that Jon Moxley was integral to getting Bryan Danielson to sign with All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking to Jim Varsallone ahead of AEW Revolution tonight, Khan revealed how the former WWE Superstar was a big part in getting the American Dragon to join the promotion.

“I don’t know if people know, Jon Moxley is a big reason why Bryan Danielson came to AEW in the first place” Khan revealed.

“He really vouched for this place, he gave his word to Bryan that this is a great place to work. And that helped connect me to Bryan Danielson, that Mox gave him that reference, you know,” Tony Khan continued. “That I am a good person to work for and that this is a good company to come to.”

Khan also discussed why it was so important to AEW to get someone the caliber of Danielson to join the company.

“Bryan Danielson is one of the biggest wrestlers in the world,” Khan stated. “One of the most recognizable, successful, famous wrestlers on the planet, and when he came to AEW, it was a huge get for us.

“Their story goes back a long time, they know each other very well. I think they are going to have an amazing match” Khan concluded, discussing the match between the two at Revolution tonight.

Here are the matches that are confirmed for the card:

Main Card

AEW World Championship: “Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. Adam Cole

“Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. Adam Cole AEW Women’s World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker, DMD (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

Dr. Britt Baker, DMD (c) vs. Thunder Rosa Dog Collar Match: CM Punk vs. MJF

CM Punk vs. MJF Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

AEW Tag Team Championship: Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) (c) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) vs. reDRagon (Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish)

Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) (c) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) vs. reDRagon (Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish) Face of the Revolution Ladder Match (Winner Receives TNT Championship Match): Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Christian Cage

Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Christian Cage Sting, Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara vs. Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy

TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Tay Conti

Buy-In Show