Trish Stratus Still Open To Wrestling Sasha Banks

Trish Stratus says she’s willing to step in the ring against Sasha Banks, under the right circumstances.

Stratus will be on hand for this weekend’s Road to WrestleMania live events from Canada. WWE will be in Kichener on Saturday and Toronto on Sunday. The 7-time WWE Women’s Champion spoke with ET Canada this week to promote the the live events shows, as well as WrestleMania 38.

During her conversation with Shakiel Mahjouri, Stratus commented on Lita’s recent match at Elimination Chamber, as well as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin‘s upcoming appearance on the KO Show next Saturday.

Stratus has been discussing a ‘dream match’ against Sasha Banks for several years. The trailblazing Attitude Era star maintains that she’s not scared of The Boss and knows this is a match fans want to see.

“I’ve heard that I’m running from her, which is absolutely untrue,” she said. “At one point, she had done this promo saying that I wasn’t ready. I posted a photo of my six-pack and said, ‘I am ready, girl.’ These little moments. Her and I had, maybe, a five-minute moment in the 2018 Royal Rumble and, to this day, people say that’s the match they want to see.”

She continued, “Sometimes you just have this energy that is palpable. It’s like when Lita and I first faced off. People felt that. When The Rock and Austin faced off, they felt that. When Sasha and I faced off, I felt it too. It was a good moment. Will we follow up on it? If there is an opportunity, perhaps. Did I wish this was a SmackDown tour? Yes, I did.”

Watch Trish Stratus’ appearance on ET Canada: