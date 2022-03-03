Tyson Fury Guarantees: “You Will See Me in the WWE Again”

Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury says there is a “One Million Percent” chance that he will return to WWE one day.

Fury made his WWE debut on Fox’s first Friday Night Smackdown on Oct. 4, 2019. His appearance led to a brief feud with former WWE talent Braun Strowman, culminating at Crown Jewel on Oct. 31, 2019. The boxing star won his match against Strowman by countout. His last WWE appearance was at Smackdown on Nov. 8, 2019.

Although Fury hasn’t competed in WWE for two years, fans and WWE stars have remained curious if he will return. In an statement from GiveMeSport, he promised that he will return to the company in the future.

One million percent, you will see me in the WWE again. One million percent. Tyson Fury to GiveMeSport’s Tom Ward

WWE Stars Want to Wrestle Fury

Heavyweight Boxing Champion Tyson Fury & WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

The “Gypsy King” has become a dream matchup for several top talents in the WWE. Both Fury and Drew McIntyre have teased wanting to have a match against each other in 2020. In an interview with The Sun, Big E has also expressed intrigue about a possible Wrestlemania match between himself and the WBC Heavyweight Champion.

“Of course, that’s just rumors and speculation, but I think he’s going to find a way to get back into WWE soon. That’s what we do at WrestleMania. It’s about theatrics, entertainment and being larger-than-life. So, if we are going to do it, that would be the place to do it,” said Big E. He continued, “So I am open to a Tyson Fury WrestleMania match. As absurd as it may be to some, it would be a lot of fun.” (h/t SEScoops’s Anutosh Bajpai).

Before Fury can return to WWE, he will defend his WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Championship against Dillian Whyte on Apr. 23. He also teased fighting UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou in MMA. It’s unclear when he wants to return to the WWE, but he believes fans haven’t seen the last of him wrestling.