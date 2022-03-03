New Details on Vince McMahon’s Interview with Pat McAfee

Vince McMahon will give a rare interview on Thursday afternoon as a guest on The Pat McAfee Show. This will be McMahon’s first extensive live interview since appearing on The Stone Cold Podcast back in 2014.

In a new report from Fightful Select, it was emphasized that the interview will in fact be “real.” While it’s expected that McMahon will begin some type of storyline with McAfee during the interview, rumored to culminate in a match at WrestleMania 38, the rest of the appearance should be fascinating given the nature of the appearance.

While McAfee does announce for WWE, his show is not part of the WWE’s ecosystem. McMahon going on an outside program like this hasn’t happened in many, many years, especially in a live setting. There are many directions the questioning could take.

McMahon did appear on WWE Monday Night Raw this week as part of his ongoing story with Austin Theory. During that appearance, Theory offered to accompany Vince to the interview and back him up in case McAfee got physical with him. McMahon declined stating it wouldn’t be that type of a show. Theory made it seem like he will be there for the interview anyway.

It would make sense for Theory to be involved in whatever is planned for WrestleMania given McMahon’s age and his limitations in the ring. WWE continues to use Vince in their efforts to get Theory over with the WWE audience, an ongoing project that, judging by crowd reactions, has not worked thus far. Perhaps a prime spot at WrestleMania could help change things.

McMahon’s interview on The Pat McAfee Show is set to begin at 2:00 p.m. Eastern on Thursday.

Check out the Top Rope Nation wrestling podcast for your weekly dose of pro wrestling talk featuring interviews, analysis and exclusive news: Apple – Spotify – YouTube.