WrestleCon 2022 Schedule, Matches, Dates & Times, How To Watch

The annual WrestleCon event is about to take place during WrestleMania weekend for the 8th time.

WrestleCon is an annual event that takes place during WrestleMania weekend. This year, the event will take place in Dallas, Texas. The convention will happen from March 31 to April 2. The convention features signings, photo ops, and live events. For a full list of events, guests, and tickets, click here.

This year’s WrestleCon event features six live events. IMPACT Wrestling, AAA, New Japan Strong, and Zicky Dice have events scheduled for the Dallas convention.

This will be the go-to article for an updated list of the shows and matches that have been announced for this year’s edition of WrestleCon.

Where & How To Watch

Some of the shows are available for purchase individually on the FITE platform. However, there is also a bundle available for purchase that will host all of the events on a continuous stream. The AAA live event is only available if you purchase the FITE Fest WrestleCon Bundle. The bundle also includes Major Wrestling Figure Podcast: Live XII and Thuzio: SuperShow Live!. The full bundle is available now for $74.99.

All of WrestleCon’s live events will take place indoors, inside the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, Texas.

Shows & Matches Announced

March 31st:

*Only available for purchase through the FITE Fest WrestleCon Bundle

Taya Valkyrie, Niño Hamburguesa, and Micro Man vs. Los Mercenarios (Rey Escorpión & La Hiedra) and Mini Abismo Negro

Los Jinetes del Aire (Octagón Jr. & Aramís) and Mr. Iguana vs. Los Vipers (Arez & Abismo Negro Jr.) and Fabi Apache

NWA World Tag Team Championship : La Rebelión (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf 450) (c) vs. Aero Star and Drago

: La Rebelión (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf 450) (c) vs. Aero Star and Drago No Disqualification Match : Pagano, Drago Kid, and Jack Cartwheel vs. La Empresa (Puma King & Sam Adonis) and Gringo Loco

: Pagano, Drago Kid, and Jack Cartwheel vs. La Empresa (Puma King & Sam Adonis) and Gringo Loco Psycho Clown vs. Black Taurus

AAA World Cruiserweight Championship: Laredo Kid (c) vs. Bandido vs. Flamita

Minoru Suzuki vs. Biff Busick

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Timothy Thatcher

The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe) vs. Low Ki & Homicide

Bandido vs. Speedball Mike Bailey

Mia Yim vs. Athena

Atsushi Onita

Jonathan Gresham

Rock N’ Roll Express

John Morrison

Black Taurus

PCO

Michael Oku

April 1st:

Chris Dickinson vs. Tomohiro Ishii

‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey vs. Jay White

Ren Narita vs. Rocky Romero

David Finlay, Juice Robinson, Kevin Knight, & Daniel Garcia vs. Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors, Yuya Uemura, & Mascara Dorada

Minoru Suzuki

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor

Fred Rosser

Zicky Dice’s Trouble In Paradise 2 (2:00PM EST) – Free on Twitch

EFFY vs “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Sensational Sextuplet Scramble: Frontman Jah-C vs Keita Murray vs Carlie Bravo vs Levi Shapiro vs Darian Bengston vs Lord Crewe

Ultimate X Match

Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe)

Jay White vs. Chris Sabin

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Eddie Edwards

Champ Champ Challenge: Deonna Purrazzo Open Challenge

April 2nd