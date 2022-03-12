WrestleCon 2022 Schedule, Matches, Dates & Times, How To Watch

The annual WrestleCon event is about to take place during WrestleMania weekend for the 8th time.
WrestleCon is an annual event that takes place during WrestleMania weekend. This year, the event will take place in Dallas, Texas. The convention will happen from March 31 to April 2. The convention features signings, photo ops, and live events. For a full list of events, guests, and tickets, click here.
This year’s WrestleCon event features six live events. IMPACT Wrestling, AAA, New Japan Strong, and Zicky Dice have events scheduled for the Dallas convention.
This will be the go-to article for an updated list of the shows and matches that have been announced for this year’s edition of WrestleCon.
Where & How To Watch
Some of the shows are available for purchase individually on the FITE platform. However, there is also a bundle available for purchase that will host all of the events on a continuous stream. The AAA live event is only available if you purchase the FITE Fest WrestleCon Bundle. The bundle also includes Major Wrestling Figure Podcast: Live XII and Thuzio: SuperShow Live!. The full bundle is available now for $74.99.
All of WrestleCon’s live events will take place indoors, inside the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, Texas.
Shows & Matches Announced
March 31st:
AAA Lucha Libre: Invades WrestleCon* (6:00PM EST)
*Only available for purchase through the FITE Fest WrestleCon Bundle
- Taya Valkyrie, Niño Hamburguesa, and Micro Man vs. Los Mercenarios (Rey Escorpión & La Hiedra) and Mini Abismo Negro
- Los Jinetes del Aire (Octagón Jr. & Aramís) and Mr. Iguana vs. Los Vipers (Arez & Abismo Negro Jr.) and Fabi Apache
- NWA World Tag Team Championship: La Rebelión (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf 450) (c) vs. Aero Star and Drago
- No Disqualification Match: Pagano, Drago Kid, and Jack Cartwheel vs. La Empresa (Puma King & Sam Adonis) and Gringo Loco
- Psycho Clown vs. Black Taurus
- AAA World Cruiserweight Championship: Laredo Kid (c) vs. Bandido vs. Flamita
Mark Hitchcock Memorial WrestleCon Supershow (10:00PM EST) – $14.99
- Minoru Suzuki vs. Biff Busick
- Tomohiro Ishii vs. Timothy Thatcher
- The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe) vs. Low Ki & Homicide
- Bandido vs. Speedball Mike Bailey
- Mia Yim vs. Athena
- Atsushi Onita
- Jonathan Gresham
- Rock N’ Roll Express
- John Morrison
- Black Taurus
- PCO
- Michael Oku
April 1st:
NJPW Strong: LoneStar Shootout (6:00PM EST) – $14.99
- Chris Dickinson vs. Tomohiro Ishii
- ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey vs. Jay White
- Ren Narita vs. Rocky Romero
- David Finlay, Juice Robinson, Kevin Knight, & Daniel Garcia vs. Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors, Yuya Uemura, & Mascara Dorada
- Minoru Suzuki
- “Filthy” Tom Lawlor
- Fred Rosser
Zicky Dice’s Trouble In Paradise 2 (2:00PM EST) – Free on Twitch
- EFFY vs “Speedball” Mike Bailey
- Sensational Sextuplet Scramble: Frontman Jah-C vs Keita Murray vs Carlie Bravo vs Levi Shapiro vs Darian Bengston vs Lord Crewe
IMPACT: Multiverse of Matches (10:00PM EST) – $19.99
- Ultimate X Match
- Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe)
- Jay White vs. Chris Sabin
- Tomohiro Ishii vs. Eddie Edwards
- Champ Champ Challenge: Deonna Purrazzo Open Challenge