Two-Night WrestleManias Are Probably Here To Stay

Wrestling fans should expect WrestleMania to be held over two nights for the foreseeable future.

WWE expanded WrestleMania to two nights at WrestleMania 36 back in 2020. The trend has continued since then with no signs of slowing down.

Over the weekend, Dave Meltzer addressed the future of WrestleMania on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast.

“I talked to people [in WWE] and they certainly gave me the impression that the idea is 2 days going forward,” said Meltzer. “They always can change their mind based on what happens. I think that they all thought that 7-hour show just doesn’t work. That’s more tiring than the 2 days.”

WrestleMania 36 was held without fans at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Last year’s WrestleMania from Tampa Bay had a limited capacity, also due to the pandemic.

The Future of WrestleMania

(Photo: SEScoops)

WWE has used WrestleMania 38 as a barometer to determine if a two-night event was viable. Ticket sales have been strong thus far.

According to WrestleTix, approximately 58,000 tickets have been distributed for each night. The stadium will be set up to accommodate 63,438. This is a far cry from 101,763, the attendance figure WWE boasted for WrestleMania 32 from the same venue. However, the event will still be incredibly profitable.

Next year’s WrestleMania 39 will take place from the new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. WWE has yet to announce if the two-night trend will continue, but that’s a safe bet.

“It’s just the nature of what WrestleMania has become,” said Meltzer. “There’s more money to be made and it’s better for the shows.”